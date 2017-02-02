Northampton second only to London for business start ups

Northampton is second only to London for business start ups in the UK.

The town has maintained its position as one of the most entrepreneurial places in the UK, according to the latest report from Centre for Cities.

The most-up-to-date records show that during 2015 Northampton had 100.4 new start-ups per 10,000.

Only London as higher with 112.4. Northampton was the only place in the East Midlands to make the top 10.

Northampton also took sixth position for the number of businesses per 10,000 population, up from 364 in 2014 to 403 the following year.

Of the entire top ten, Northampton had the greatest year-on-year growth in this area at 10.7 per cent.

Cllr Tim Hadland, Northampton Borough Council Cabinet member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Planning, said: “This year’s report confirms what we already suspected – that Northampton continues to nurture, support and encourage enterprise.

“We have one of the best geographical positions in the country, one of the UK’s strongest-performing Enterprise Zones, and plenty of people willing to take calculated risks for the rewards they can bring.”

For the second year running, Northampton also held a top-ten spot for population and housing growth.