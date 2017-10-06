Northampton's MP says it's in the 'national interest' to back PM after backbencher plot to oust her

Northampton North MP, Michael Ellis has today said 'our country's future depends on Theresa May being Prime Minister' in light of the the former Tory chairman urging her to step down.

Once a former contender for Prime Minister himself, Grant Shapps has claimed about 30 MPs want the PM to step down from her post but Michael Ellis disagrees.

He said: "Our country’s future depends on Theresa May being Prime Minister.

"She has always had my 100 per cent complete support, and that obviously remains.

"We have only just had a General Election and the country made its decision to elect a Conservative government under her leadership. It is clearly in the national interest for us to get on and support the Prime Minister in the important work she is doing, for Brexit and so much else besides."