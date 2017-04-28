Northampton Music Festival will return to the Market Square for tenth year running, sponsor says

The sound of music will once again be filling the streets in the town centre this summer with thanks to Northampton town centre Business Improvement District (BID).

BID has announced that it is the lead sponsor for the Northampton Music Festival 2017, which will return for its tenth year on Sunday, June 18.

Thousands of visitors are likely to turn out for the event.

The one-day event, organised by Northampton Music 365, is set to attract tens of thousands of visitors into the town centre to celebrate and enjoy Northampton’s 'rich music culture'.

Richard Clinton, BID Director and operations director for Northampton Theatres Trust, Royal and Derngate said: “We are delighted that the Northampton Music Festival is able to return thanks to our continued sponsorship and support, and we are working closely with Northampton Music 365 to ensure another hugely successful event.

“It is a fantastic, vibrant occasion which last year pulled an unprecedented 13,000 visitors into the town centre to celebrate the local music scene.

"The Northampton Music Festival is definitely one of the most significant events on the local calendar and supports the BID’s commitment to help promote and improve Northampton’s town centre.”

The festival line-up, includes rock, pop, opera and classical musicians and artists with a new 'Business and Arts Village' on the Market Square for town centre businesses and charities to promote their services and make the most of the additional festival footfall.

Graham Roberts, the festival organiser said: “We will have five stages spread across the town centre this year and things are certainly getting exciting now that we are in the full flow of planning.

“The BID’s continued support, together with sponsorship from Northampton Borough Council and other organisations within the local music and business community, has been crucial in helping us develop the festival over the recent years.

"The Northampton Music Festival really does raise the profile of the town and showcase the broad range of musical talent we have, and we are delighted to have the BID’s backing yet again to make sure this year’s event is the best one yet.”

For the full line-up go to www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk.

Shops and businesses interested in taking one of the 100 stalls available within the new 'Business and Arts Village' can email hello@northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk.