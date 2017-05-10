Northampton film company need extras for Shakespeare feature film teaser trailer

A trailer for a modern day Macbeth film being shot in Northampton needs extras to 'hang out' at a filming day next week.

Screen Northants, a Northampton-based film company, need 'as many people as possible' for their trailer and are offering anyone who turns up a spot as an extra in the feature film, with a chance to pick up a main speaking role.

Sketches from the trailer's storyboard depicting the three witches.

A spokeswoman from Screen Northants said: "It doesn't matter if you're young, old or have limited mobility. Everyone is welcome and we want a diverse range of people on the day. You can be nearer the front if you are interested in acting, or at the back if not.

"We need people in dark clothing and hoodies to come ‘hang out’ in Duncan’s kingdom, which in our modern day telling is a housing estate in Northampton.

"We’ll have more auditions to be a main role in the film soon too so the teaser would be a great way to come and say hi to us."

The shoot is on May 18 between 6pm and 10pm at the latest. Register your interest on the Screen Northants Facebook event page or email northantsmacbeth@gmail.com.

"When shall we three meet again..."

The modern day adaption of Macbeth will be set in Northampton.