NGH board papers show that overseas recruitment campaign for nurses in the EU has 'dried up'

As a result of the Immigration Skills Charge introduced in April - an extra cost employers must pay to secure foreign workers a visa for more than six months - Northampton General Hospital is reviewing international nurse recruitment.

Board papers for September 2017 show efforts made by NGH between January 2017 and August 2017 to employ 30 overseas recruits.

Since then two nurses have been taken on from Romania and 30 nurses from India but papers describe the EU Market as "effectively dried up."

"As a result of the increased cost of overseas recruitment brought about by the introduction of the Immigration Skills Charge from April 2017, it is necessary to ensure an ongoing review of the Trusts overseas recruitment to ensure that the appropriate standard and volume of nurses can be recruited in the most cost effective way possible," papers reveal.

"In addition to this and in order to maximise the Trusts recruitment sources, discussions have also taken place with a number of permanent recruitment agencies including recruitment consultancies based on the continent who may be able to provide us with Dutch nurses who have relevant experience, although because of Brexit, it is unknown as to whether this will reap any benefits."

In 2017, three international recruits from Northampton General Hospital had to be sent back to their own country as a result of failing the OSCE examination.

A spokeswoman for Northampton General Hospital said: “To be able to attract great nursing staff in an increasingly competitive environment, we have to be able to adapt quickly to the changing recruitment landscape. In response to the evolving international situation, we are refocusing our recruitment strategy at a local and national level.

“We have a track record of being innovative in responding to the challenges that this presents. We’re on course to be the first UK hospital to achieve international Pathway to Excellence accreditation which recognises workplaces that create a positive professional environment for their nursing staff.

"We’re one of only 11 pilot sites in the country developing the new nursing associate role. We’ve adopted a new student nurse placement model following a very successful pilot last year. These and other initiatives have helped us to develop NGH as a place nurses want to come to work.”