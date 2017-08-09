Moulton Community Centre opened by village's oldest resident at ribbon cutting ceremony

A £2.6million community centre was opened at a ceremony in a village near Northampton.

Hundreds of people from Moulton turned out to see Phyllis Wood, who at 91 is the village's oldest resident, cut the ribbon at the new hall in Sandy Hill Lane, off Overstone Road.

The 2.6million Moulton Community Centre has a library, a cafe and a pre-school.

The centre includes a library, a cafe, several halls and functions rooms for hire, and Little Acorns pre-school, which opens in September.

Following the ribbon cutting, the two youngest pupils from Moulton Primary School - Alfie Higgs and Umbar Kaur-Parhar (both aged 4) - were presented with golden keys by Phyllis to lead everyone inside.

Jane Austin, Executive Officer of Moulton Parish Council, said: “This project has been years in the making for us. It is amazing to see it come to fruition and know that current and future residents of Moulton will get enjoyment from it.

“Our previous library was old and small - even though it was one of the busiest in the county - and had not grown along with the fast-growing population of Moulton. We have also needed a pre-school for some time now.

"The village of Moulton has a great, pro-active community and we wanted them to be involved in the official opening ceremony. Phyllis was born in Moulton and has lived here all her life. Seeing her give Alfie and Umbar keys was very much a symbolic handing over to the new and future generation of Moulton.

“We are really proud of this new facility and can’t wait to see it being used by people of all ages in the community.”

The Moulton Community Centre was commissioned by Moulton Parish Council and was funded by a combination of a Public Works Loan Board loan for £2.25 million and a £400,000 capital investment by Northamptonshire County Council.