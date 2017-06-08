Man tells 11-year-old boy to 'get in the van' in attempted child abduction in Northampton

An 11-year-old boy was ordered to get in a van in attempted child abduction in Northampton, police say.

The attempt was interrupted when a red and white Mini Cooper pulled up behind the offender's vehicle, who then drove off.

Police now are asking for the driver of the Mini Cooper to come forward as a key witness.

The incident took place sometime between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on June 5 in Rowtree Road, near the junction with Hill Farm Rise, in the East Hunsbury area - police released details today (June 8).

A white Transit-type van pulled up beside the 11-year-old victim and a male driver told him to "get in the van".

The victim ignored him and carried on walking, pretending to call the police. A red and white Mini Cooper then pulled up behind the suspect's vehicle, which then drove off down Rowtree Road towards East Hunsbury.

The offender was described as white, skinny and aged about 30. He had a bald head and stubble. The van had silver panelling at the back of the vehicle, on the bottom sides and on top. It is believed to have a partial registration plate as N9 or K9.

Police are very keen to speak to the driver of the Mini who may be able to assist the inquiry.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111