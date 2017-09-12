Man remains in 'critical but stable' condition following early morning Northampton house fire

Detectives investigating a fire at a Northampton house have ruled there is "nothing to indicate foul play".

A man was rescued from the house in East Paddock Court, in Lings, after a fire broke out at around 3.45am today (September 12).

The fire broke out at around 3.45am.

He had to receive CPR at the scene and tonight will remain in hospital in a "critical but stable condition".

Detective Sergeant Johnny Campbell, from Northampton CID, said: "Our fire service colleagues have finished their investigation and they are satisfied that the fire was started accidentally and there is nothing to indicate foul play.

"They also want to thank the public in the immediate area for their tremendous co-operation and assistance today."