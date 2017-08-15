Man injured after group fight breaks out near Northampton nightclub, police say

Have your say

A man suffered head and facial injuries in a group fight outside a Northampton nightclub

The incident happened at about 5.40am on Sunday (August 13) outside Elysium nightclub in Horse Market, off Broad Street.

A group of men were involved in the fight and a man in his thirties was hurt.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.