Knives discovered in lake dredge did not kill Northampton man David Brickwood, police reveal

Hopes of finding the murder weapon that killed a Northampton scrap merchant have been dashed after forensic examinations reveal two knives found in a nearby lake had no links to any crimes.

Detectives leading the hunt for David Brickwood’s killer have today issued a fresh appeal on the eve of the second anniversary of the pensioner's death.

David Brickwood with his family. His three sons, from left, are Dale, Nathan and Gary.

Mr Brickwood, 74, sustained 35 injuries during a violent attack at his home in Lindsey Avenue, Abington, Northampton, on September 26, 2015.

Mr Brickwood initially survived the attack and was able to call police for help, however, he died a short time later.

Officers investigating David’s murder conducted a search of Eastfield Park Lake earlier this year and a number of items, including two knives, were sent away for forensic examination.

That forensic work has now been completed and none of the items recovered from the lake are believed to have links to David’s murder.

There is no indication that the items have links to any crimes.

Detective Inspector Phil Mills, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team is leading the investigation.

He said: “It saddens me greatly that we are two years on from David’s death and we have yet to prosecute anyone for this terrible crime.

“We believed searching the lake could lead us to finding the weapon used on David but sadly this has not been the case."

Six people have been arrested during the course of the investigation, but no one has been charged in connection with his death.

He adds: “I strongly believe that people living in Northampton know who is responsible for ending David’s life in such a brutal manner. I want to take this opportunity to ask those people to think about the impact David’s death has had on his family and friends and to consider again their decision to stay quiet.

“We want to hear from anyone who has any information about David’s murder, no matter how insignificant they think that information may be. Someone in the area holds the key to this investigation and we want to hear from them.

“Anyone with information about David’s death can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”