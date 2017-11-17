'I was 10 out of 10 drunk': Man waved knife around in Northampton pub and slashed at customers' tables

A man who slashed at customers' tables with a six-inch knife in a Northampton pub blamed the incident on being "10 out of 10 drunk".

Daniel Hawtin, 31, from Milton Malsor and who is already serving time in prison, was sentenced in Northampton Crown Court today (November 17) for possessing a knife in public.

He was thrown out of The Lord Byron pub, in Kingsley Park Terrace, Kingsley, in July after he came out of the toilets wielding the blade and "swishing" it over his head.

Officers found and arrested him on the Racecourse nearby. In a police interview, he said he had been "10 out of 10 drunk" and never intended to harm anyone.

At his sentencing, recorder Christopher Tickle said Hawtin had an "appalling" record of 36 previous convictions, and he was already in prison for a total 58-week sentence for three other offences.

Hawtin was sentenced to 12 months, but it will not be added to his existing sentence. There was also no order to pay for the £800 of damages to the tables in The Lord Byron.