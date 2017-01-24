Fox & Quill in Northampton town centre reopens after kitchen fire

The Fox & Quill pub has reopened today after a fire in their first-floor kitchen on Friday.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the scene on January 20 after a 999 call alerted them to the fire in the town centre around 1pm.

The pub is ready to open its bar again today after minor repairs, but the kitchen will remain closed.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers, who own the Fox & Quill, said: "The fire brigade handed the site back to us on Saturday afternoon and we’ve been assessing the impact of the fire on the building over the weekend.

"We have been working today to repair the minor smoke and water damage to the bar area, and plan to reopen the bar from Tuesday.

"We are continuing to assess the kitchen repairs required and hope to get these underway as soon as possible so we can resume full service.

"In the meantime, we thank our guests for their patience and our bar team look forward to opening again."

Fish Street and St Giles Street were closed off on Friday as six fire engines were stationed to tackle the blaze.

Staff and customers were evacuated and a firefighter was taken to hospital with a minor injury to her forearm.

A fire service spokesman said the cause of the blaze was accidental, but had no further information.