BREAKING NEWS: Two men jailed after 'despicable' conspiracy to drug and abuse Northampton toddler is foiled

A conspiracy by three men to drug and sexually abuse a toddler in Northampton was foiled by "luck", a judge said.

Two men who plotted through chat rooms and text messages to carry out "despicable" abuse on a young girl were jailed at Northampton Crown Court today (October 6).

Andrej Korda held his head in his hands as his text messages were read out.

Allan Barry, 38, from Friars Avenue, Delapre, and Andrej Korda, 37, from Hounslow, London, were each sentenced to more than five years in prison after police discovered the pair's plans.

They plotted to carry out the abuse with a third defendant who is now dead.

His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey said: "It is clear from your messages you targeted this girl. You planned her and sexually abuse her. I do not hesitate to say I believe you would have recorded it and distributed it to like-minded people."

As their graphic text messages and crimes were read out, Korda buried his head in his hands and cried. Barry sat silently.

A third conspirator, who is now dead, was arrested in May 2016 on suspicion of making and distributing indecent images of children.

But when police seized and analysed his phone, they discovered links to Allan Barry and Andrej Korda, and found hundreds of texts discussing a plot to target, drug and sexually abuse a child.

They three graphically discussed how they would carry out their scheme. One text conversation followed: "Drug her?" - "Yes." - "What drugs? - "Up to you, something to make her dopey."

The court heard how Barry came close on two occasions to fulfilling the plan. The fact it did not happen was down to "sheer luck," the judge said.

The investigation has led to the arrests of over a dozen people across the country who shared a chatroom with Barry and Korda.

The officer in charge Jason Cullum, who led the investigation, said: "It's been a very challenging traumatic investigation for all of us. It's the most complex and horrific case I've ever dealt with. It will live with me for a long time.

"We can move on and stop others like them."

Both Barry and Korda were also charged making and distributing indecent images of children. They both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to arrange sexual abuse of a child under 13 years old.

Sexual harm prevention orders were made for both men, and their computers will be destroyed.