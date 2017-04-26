Bowl a maiden over and get married at Northampton's home of cricket

Cricket-loving couples could soon have their wedding at the Northamptonshire County Ground.

The club has applied to Northampton Borough Council for the licence to use their event rooms for civil ceremonies.

If the plans are approved, Northamptonshire's betrothed can hire the grounds their big day.

Chief executive of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, Ray Payne, said: "This application is a direct response to the numerous requests we have had over the last couple of years.

"The application for a civil ceremonies licence is a natural progression for the ground as a unique venue in the heart of town.

"We are continuing to develop and expand our non-cricket events at The County Ground.

"This has been an important aspect of the clubs business plan during the last three years and we have been delighted at the response we have received from the Northamptonshire community, both for business, recreation and the wedding market.

"We hope to showcase this new ability to perform civil ceremonies at the County Ground at our wedding fair taking place on the 15th October."

Northampton Borough Council received the application on April 10. A consultation period will now run until May 15.

The application comes after the club announced the loss of several major sponsors last year, but also reported a profit of £230,000 in the club's financial year ending September 30, 2016.