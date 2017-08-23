Appeal to find missing man, 42, last seen in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a man who has gone missing from the county.

Craig Allan, from East Hunsbury, was last seen in Northampton at 8am yesterday morning (Tuesday, 22 August) and officers are urging him to make contact to let them know he is safe and well.

It is believed Mr Allan may be driving a black Audi A4 estate.

Anyone who knows where Mr Allan is or has seen him since he went missing is asked to contact police on 101.