Victim assaulted and till stolen in armed robbery at Kettering newsagent

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a Kettering newsagent.

Two men wearing hooded tops and face coverings, one armed with a hammer or axe, burst into Roops newsagents in Mill Road some time between 8.15pm and 8.45pm on Friday (August 25).

As the victim tried to prevent the till from being stolen, the armed robber hit him in the face a number of times, causing a cut to the left eyebrow area and swelling to the left ear.

The other robber punched the victim in the face until he released the till and they then fled the shop with it.

The victim required medical treatment for his injuries.

Both men were white and aged in their 30s. The one with the weapon was about 5ft 3in and slim with brown eyes.

The second offender was 5ft 7in-8in and slim.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111