Youth service backs Northamptonshire County Council’s vision for young people’s mental health services

A counselling service for children and young people has largely welcomed the goals set out in Northamptonshire County Council’s draft budget and plan.

However, The Lowdown has asked questions regarding how NCC will judge the potential outcomes and costs when considering if services would be best provided by charities or external firms. The service also questions if the council can confirm if its financial contributions to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services funding pool will continue to 2021.

In its draft budget consultation response The Lowdown says: “Demand for The Lowdown’s services has grown over 2016-2017 and continues to grow, consistent with county and national trends.

“The Lowdown strongly supports NCC’s vision that every child in Northamptonshire should have the opportunity to reach his/her full potential.

“However, the current position in Northampton and the county with regard to young people’s mental health needs demonstrates, sadly, that this is currently not the case and, that much work is needed across the statutory, third and private sectors for this vision to be realized.”

It also adds its support to NCC’s statement on the ‘vital importance of early intervention’ in terms of young people’s mental health and the council’s vision of using a mix of statutory and charity/not-for-profit organisations to deliver the services needed and wanted by young people themselves.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We are currently consulting on the county council’s draft budget proposals for 2017-2018 and welcome all feedback received.

“All comments will be considered before a final report is heard before cabinet and then full council in February.”