Youth accused of Kings Heath stabbing also charged with stealing a phone and intimidating a witness

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in Northampton Magistrate's Court today (June 22) charged with stabbing a man after an incident in Kings Heath earlier this week.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his young age, was also charged with a set of offences relating to another incident in the town centre in April, as well as for threatening a police officer.

It follows the stabbing of a 30-year-old man, who suffered multiple wounds shortly before 4am on June 20 (Tuesday) near Kings Heath pitches.

Today, a 17-year-old male was charged with wounding with intent, possessing a knife, stealing a phone and threatening a police officer in connection with the incident.

He was also charged with causing actual bodily harm by assault, stealing a phone and two counts of intimidating a witness in relation to a separate incident on April 21 in Northampton town centre.

He was remanded in youth detention accommodation and will appear back in front of Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 27.

The 30-year-old victim is said to now be in a serious but stable condition.