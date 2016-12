Your guide to late-night shop opening times in Northampton for Christmas rush

Looking to get a last-minute present this week ahead of Christmas Day?

Shopping centres in Northampton are opening late this week to make the most of the Christmas rush:

Grosvenor Centre - Tuesday December 20 to Friday December 23: 9am to 7pm; Saturday December 24: 9am to 5pm; Boxing Day and Tuesday December 27: 8am to 6pm; Wednesday December 28: 9am to 6pm; Thursday December 29 and Friday December 30; 9am to 7pm; Saturday December 31: 9am to 6pm; Sunday January 1 and Monday January 2: 10.30am to 4pm.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre - Tuesday December 20 to Friday December 23: 9am to 8pm; Saturday December 24: 9am to 5.30pm; Boxing Day and Tuesday December 27: 9am to 5.30pm; Wednesday December 28: 9am to 5.30pm; Thursday December 29 and Friday December 30; 9am to 5.30pm; Saturday December 31: 9am to 6pm; Sunday January 1: Closed; Monday January 2: 9am to 5.30pm

Late-night shopping times are also in operation this week for retail parks around the town but opening times will vary from store to store.