Youngsters on Prince’s Trust programme transform scout hut in Northampton

A group of young people on a Prince’s Trust programme in Northampton have worked together to renovate the facilities and garden of the St Mary’s scout hut, which plays host to about 50 children.

The renovation, which took place in Far Cotton saw a group of young people, aged 16 to 25, take part in a Prince’s Trust programme to help them increase their confidence and team-building skills.

Before the project started the garden looked dilapidated.

The young people threw themselves into the project, turning the scout hut into an area that the children can play in and enjoy. To do this, they filled all the holes in the kitchen, re-painted, sanded and varnished the furniture, and replaced all the doorknobs. Then, they also tackled the garden – cutting back the weeds, disposing of rubbish and levelling out the ground. They laid a patio, put in flower beds and created a vegetable patch for the children to use.

The programme, delivered by Tresham College, was part of The Prince’s Trust ‘Team’ personal development programme. This 12-week programme includes a week at a residential activity centre, individual work placements and working on real projects in the community.

Siobhan Peters of Tresham College, team leader on the project, said: “The scouts were delighted with the renovation. At the end of the project, they threw a little party for the young people.

"They gave them a thank you card, signed by all the children who will use the much-improved scout hut and gave them certificates to acknowledge the role that they’ve played.

Now the vegetable patch and patio are now in a tidy condition.

"Personally, I’ve seen a huge increase in the self-confidence of the young people and feel really proud of what they’ve achieved.”

To raise money to fund the renovation, the young people organised a car wash, collection and a sponsored walk.