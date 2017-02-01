Young thugs attack teenager on his bike in Northampton

A 16-year-old is recovering after being the victim of a vicious unprovoked attack in Northampton that left him with a broken nose and a fractured skull.

Bradley Kendrew, of Blackthorn, was pulled off his bike, punched and kicked in the head near to Weston Favell Academy.

Two boys – one thought to be aged around 11 and the other slightly older – attacked the teenager from behind.

Concerned mum, Nikki Young told the Chronicle & Echo that Bradley was now worried to leave the house alone.

She said: “His clothes were covered in blood. He rang me and said he thought he had a broken nose. I kept saying ‘where are you, I’ll come and get you?’.

“He has to go back to the hospital and get his nose put back into joint, he got stamped on the head and has a hairline fracture.

“He now asks ‘mum can you take me here, mum can you take me there’. He is reluctant to go out.”

Bradley was riding his bike on Rickyard Road at the back of Weston Favell Academy at 2.20pm on Thursday, January 26 while he was waiting for his girlfriend to finish school.

Bradley saw a young boy walk past and made eye contact with him.

He told the Chron: “He walked off and at one point I was behind him. I was going backwards and forwards on my bike when I got to the end of the path. I turned around and went back. He

kept looking at me, and then I carried on biking around.

“A couple of minutes later he came back with an older boy. He pulled me off my bike and started punching and kicking me.

“They shouted, ‘what we going to do to him’ or something like that. I was shocked.”

The offenders pulled Bradley off his bike by his rucksack and took his bag and emptied the contents of it into a bush, losing his stationery and college pass.

Bradley was admitted to Northampton General Hospital where he stayed for two nights. Both offenders were white and one had light hair. They were both possibly wearing tracksuits.