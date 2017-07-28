Young Northampton writer wins national storytelling competition

Have your say

A Northampton schoolgirl has won a national writing competition with a story which the judge said stood out from the thousands of other entries.

The story by Simran Sandhu, 7, from Upton Meadows Primary School, was chosen by children’s author Jo Empson.

Jo said: “I’ve really enjoyed reading the children’s stories alongside some beautiful artwork.

“For me, Simran’s story ‘The Rekam-ruoloc’ really stood out as a thoughtful and truly beautiful story, unique and full of colour and imagination.”

Simran won signed copies of books, including those by Michael Rosen and Allan Ahlberg, and £200 worth of books for Upton Meadow’s school library.