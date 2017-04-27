Young Northampton performers’ dance with the stars

Students from Theatretrain Northampton have returned to rehearsals after an action-packed, star-spangled Easter holiday.

The performance pupils, aged 6-18, danced in front of a 71,000-strong crowd as part of the half-time entertainment during the Saracens and Harlequins clash, alongside X-Factor star Louisa Johnson.

Just two days later, a group of 16 students and staff went on the trip of a lifetime to New York.

The visit included a Broadway workshop with the cast of Aladdin, visits to the Statue of Liberty and 9/11 museum and even bumping into Saturday Night Takeaway favourite Ant McPartlin at the Museum of Natural History.

The Theatretrain Northampton, which was taken over by Jenny Sheehan and Sian Baugh at the start of the year, have had a busy start to the year and the school shows no signs of slowing down.

Sian said: “Performing is a really important part of what we do at Theatretrain and so dancing at Wembley was a fantastic opportunity for our students - they did an amazing job.”

Jenny added: “Many our students have grown up with us over a number of years and it’s like a little family.

“We had an amazing time in New York and the students were a real credit to their families.”

The school is now preparing for their next show, at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough in June.

For details go to Northampton@theatretrain.co.uk