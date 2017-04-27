Young Northampton mum with only six years to live fundraises for a life-changing ventilation vest

A Northampton woman is on the way to raising £7,000 for an airway clearance vest so she can spend quality time with her children in the last years few years of life.

Natalie Crawford, 34, of Duston has knowingly suffered from Cystic Fibrosis since she was 28 weeks pregnant with her son, Preston now five, after she was misdiagnosed with severe asthma.

Natalie with her children after a fundraising run for Cystic Fibrosis

Natalie and son Preston, who also suffers from the disease, are one of the only documented cases where both mother and son suffer from the exact same, extremely rare gene mutation that causes Cystic Fibrosis Mutation D1152H.

The mum-of-two has raised more than £2,500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and is set to run the Birmingham International Marathon in seven months, which she said most people suffering from the disease would find 'impossible' as the condition causes a build up mucous in the lungs.

It is difficult to clear and this can cause permanent lung scarring from persistent coughing and infection. It also means she is not expected to live beyond 40-years-old.

Natalie said: "The reason I run and the reason I will never give up is because everyone needs a hero with a little defiance.

"Not only will I strive to be the hero for my amazing children, but if I can reach out to others and be that positive role model in times of darkness, then every stride I take as my lungs burn and the sting will be worth it."

Natalie is appealing for funding to purchase an airway clearance unit for both her and Preston, which is not readily available on the NHS but can be bought from the USA.

Along with the unit, she will buy two vests, so both her and Preston can attach them to the ventilation machine to help them breathe more clearly.

She hopes the 205 Airway Clearance Vest will provide her and her son with improved lung functions and potentially a longer lifespan.

To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/t1-vest