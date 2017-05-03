Young Northampton mum with Cystic Fibrosis set to beat odds to run 'impossible' marathon

A Northampton woman, who has raised more than £2,500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust will run the Birmingham International Marathon this year, which most people who suffer from the disease people would find "impossible", she says.

Natalie Crawford, 34, of Duston has knowingly suffered from Cystic Fibrosis since she was 28 weeks pregnant with her son, Preston now five, after she was misdiagnosed with severe asthma.

Natalie said: "The reason I run and the reason I will never give up is because everyone needs a hero with a little defiance.

"Not only will I strive to be the hero for my amazing children, but if I can reach out to others and be that positive role model in times of darkness, then every stride I take as my lungs burn and the sting will be worth it."

She is now raising £7,000 for an airway clearance vest for both her and son, Preston after both being diagnosed with a rare form of Cystic Fibrosis.

Natalie and Preston are one of the only documented cases where both mother and son suffer from the exact same, extremely rare gene mutation that causes Cystic Fibrosis Mutation D1152H.

It is difficult to clear and this can cause permanent lung scarring from persistent coughing and infection. It also means she is not expected to live beyond 40-years-old...but she is determined to beat those odds

Natalie is appealing for funding to purchase an airway clearance unit for both her and Preston, which is not readily available on the NHS but can be bought from the USA.

Along with the unit, she will buy two vests, so both her and Preston can attach them to the ventilation machine to help them breathe more clearly.

She hopes the 205 Airway Clearance Vest will provide her and her son with improved lung functions and potentially a longer lifespan.

To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/t1-vest