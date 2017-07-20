Young Northampton actors to tread boards in Deco’s Peter Pan

Six excited Northampton school children have been picked for stardom after landing senior roles in this year’s Deco Theatre Christmas Panto, Peter Pan.

Eight-year-old Cydnee Mae Grace, from Kingsthorpe, and Milia Borshi, 10, of Abington Vale, will share the role of Tinkerbell during the run between December 8 and 30.

Jack Bott, 11, from Boughton, and nine-year -old Charlie Townsend, from Kingsthorpe, will share the role of John, while eight-year-old Leo Tourzas from Duston, and Harvey Warren, 10, of Kingsthorpe, do likewise as Michael in the show.

All six came successfully through a rigorous afternoon of auditions, in front of Peter Pan director and co-star Nick Cochrane, and show producers Kevin and Jill Roach, of Northampton based Stage Right Productions, who manage The Deco.

Nick said: “The standard of those taking part in the auditions was awesome, and we had to make some incredibly tough decisions.

“But the six we’ve chosen came through on merit, and proved to us beyond doubt they can sing, dance, act, and have stage presence.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them in the countdown to the Panto, and I have know doubt they’ll all be great.”

Co-producer Jill, added: “The quality of the young people who came to audition just blew us away.

“The six people we chose all have what it takes to be successful performers in a professional Panto, and I have absolutely no doubt that our audiences will love them all.”

For tickets go to thedeco.co.uk/ or call the box office on 01604 491005.