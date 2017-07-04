Young boy punched twice during two attacks in Northampton

A 15-year-old boy was attacked twice in Northampton by the same group of people, police have revealed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the boy was assaulted in Little Billing Way between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday, 28 June.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The boy was walking with two friends when he was approached and punched by another boy. He walked away and then further along the street, close to the junction with Conyngham Drive, he was assaulted again by two other boys.

"The offenders are described as black and about 14 to 16 years old. One of the boys was wearing a grey hooded top and another was in a dark hooded top," he added.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.