'Young at heart' Northampton headteacher today celebrates 60th birthday

Headteacher, Gail Barnshaw of Hunsbury Park Primary School is today celebrating her 60th birthday.

Gail is now one of the longest standing heads in the town, having been in the role for 19 years and has helped and supported hundreds of children and families, staff say.

Today, she dressed head to toe in a rainbow of colours in a bid to lead the school in a dress-up day, called ‘The Day the Crayons Quit,’ which the pupils have been studying.



For one day only, today (September 22) each year group is dressing in one particular crayon colour before taking part in a march in the school hall.



Emma Valentine, foundation stage leader said: "It promises to be wonderful spectacle of colour and a fantastic celebration of Mrs Barnshaw’s special birthday who is an "active, passionate and ‘young at heart’ headteacher with an infectious zest for life."

"The staff, children and families at Hunsbury Park Primary School want to wish Mrs Barnshaw a wonderful 60th birthday and to take the opportunity to thank her for all of the support that she has provided so many families with over the years.



"Her dedication and compassion has really enriched the lives of so many... enjoy your special day Mrs Barnshaw."