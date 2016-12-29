You're going to get 'murked' said gang member before beating up homeless Good Samaritan in Northampton

A homeless Good Samaritan who was subjected to a brutal beating from a gang after trying to separate them from another man, says he can still see the "ring of trainers" kicking him outside Northampton bus station.

On October 28 the anonymous homeless man saw a young man being "pummelled" by a group of around 10 men, all believed to be around 18 years old.

The attack took place just outside North gate bus station.

But when he went to stop the vicious attack, the gang of yobs turned on him.

While the bruising has healed now, the attack has had a lasting psychological effect, to the extent he says he is still suffering from slurred speech.

Nearly two months after the incident, he is hoping a fresh appeal for witnesses will bring the gang to justice, as he believes several witnesses have been reluctant to come forward.

Describing the incident, the homeless man said: "Through the crowd I saw a young guy lying on the floor, he was getting kicked in.

"I made my way over to them and grabbed hold of one of the gang.

"His shirt ripped and one of the bigger men started saying something to me.

"But then another turned to me and said 'you're going to get murked'.

"I tried to fight them off but got pulled down to the floor by a few of them. All I remember was this ring of brightly coloured trainers kicking. I got absolutely kicked in."

The homeless man is now is a shelter in Northampton having previously been sleeping rough in Delapre.

As to why he intervened that day, he said: "People were just standing around doing nothing. I couldn't live myself by not getting involved."

"Murked" is an urban slang term meaning either to kill or defeat someone badly at something.

So far no one has been brought to justice for the gang assault, which took place just outside the front of the bus station on the junction of Bradshaw Street and Drapery.

At the time of the incident, 6.45pm, there would have been several witnesses.

All of the men were black, aged between about 18 and 20. They all wore dark clothing apart from their trainers.

The homeless Good Samaritan said that he now fears running into the gang again in Northampton.

He said: "The thing is they know what I look like. I don't know what they look like."

If you have any information that could help the police investigation, call the force on 101, quoting the crime number 1600344101.