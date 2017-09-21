You could save money for your business by switching gas supplier

A new report has revealed that small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) in Northants and the rest of the East Midlands are wasting more than £130 million a year by not switching gas supplier.

According to the ‘Flogas Business Energy Report’, local businesses, which include restaurants, warehouses, offices, manufacturing companies and public sector buildings, currently spend in excess of £534 million a year on gas for their heating and manufacturing processes – a huge 24.4 per cent more than they need to.

This means a local business that spends £10,000 a year on gas could be saving an average of £2,400, equivalent to £200 every month, by switching supplier.

However, despite this, the report found that a staggering 32 per cent of businesses weren’t aware of the savings that could be made by switching, and almost a quarter (23 per cent) thought it would be too time consuming or complicated.

One in 10 business owners - nine per cent - said they couldn’t be bothered to switch, and 13 per cent actually want to switch, but haven’t got round to doing it.

With a constant need to increase profits, businesses are under ever-growing pressure to reduce costs, and energy bills can be one of the best ways to do this.

In fact, the ‘Flogas Business Energy Report’ found that over half - 54 per cent - of businesses questioned named reducing energy costs as the number one way to reduce overheads.

Commenting on the findings of the ‘Flogas Business Energy Report’, Pete Ablett, Commercial Director at Flogas, said: “Many businesses don’t realise they are throwing money away by not switching. We find many Northamptonshire businesses don’t switch because of the lack of awareness that there is a cheaper alternative.”

