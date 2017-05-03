Yobs smash digger window and damage brick wall on Northampton building site

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a digger and a wall were damaged at a building site by a gang of teens in Northampton last night (Tuesday, May 2).

Offenders gained entry to the site in Baldwin Close, Boothville between 6.45pm and 7.15pm and smashed a window on the digger before pushing over a small brick wall.

"The offenders are described as four white teenage boys, aged 14 to 16.

"One wore a black hooded top and tracksuit bottoms while the other three wore a mix of grey and black tracksuits," a police spokeswoman said.

We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.