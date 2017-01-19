Wrestling crew set to visit Northampton with WWE UK stars

Premier Wrestling crew Megaslam are bringing a two-hour family show to Northampton this month.

Lings Forum is set to play host to ‘The Show with the WOW Factor’ on Sunday, January, 29 along with stars WWE UK, Sam Hadwell and Saxon Huxley.

The event will take place at 3.30pm and will include a Megaslam British Championship match as well as three other supporting contests and a special ‘Rumble Rampage.’

Megaslam owner Brad Taylor started the business in Rotherham and has since presented more than a thousand shows across the British Isles.

He said: “Megaslam was born in 2009 and since then we have slowly built up our fan base and now are one of the leading touring companies in the United Kingdom and Europe. Very few promoters run more shows than Megaslam Wrestling.

“It was great that British Wrestling returned to TV screens on New Year’s Eve, our British-based stars, in my opinion, are the best Wrestlers in the world and they deserved to be in the limelight’

“The good news for Megaslam fans is that they can see the TV stars live as most of them already feature on our shows.”

Stars announced for the evening include the Megaslam British Champion, ‘Pound 4 Pound Best' CJ Banks from Southport, who has held the championship since February 2016.

Ring competitor, El Ligero will also be on hand with 'Dancing Danny', Lizzy Styles and Ruby Summers.

Mr Taylor said: “Our show features everything you need to have a fantastic evening out as a family, we are excited to bring the show back to Northampton, it is a great setting for our events and it is one of our favourite areas to visit. The fans are always very loud, we are extremely looking forward to the show.”

Tickets can be purchased on the door from £12 for spectators over 16 and £10 for children.