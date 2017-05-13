World cuisine, ale and music galore as food festival takes over Northampton park today

TV chef Valentine Warner will be among the guests giving demonstrations at Northampton Food and Drink Festival today.

The two-day event at Beckets Park will see a host of cooking displays from celebrities as well as food and drink stalls and live music.

Valentine Warner.

BBC star Mr Warner, who hosted What to Eat Now, will be joined by Eat Well for Less host Chris Bavin on the main stage today (Saturday, May 13).

On Sunday Masterchef winner Shelina Permalloo will be cooking up Mauritian cuisine for the crowds and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt will give a display of modern British cooking.

Across the weekend foodies will be able to try a host of goods from local and international producers situated in a "piazza" area - where many of the vendors will be operating a try before you buy policy.

And alongside live bands and a real ale tent stocked with locally brewed beers, Beckets Park will also play host to a pop-up restaurant selling large seafood "fruits de mer" platters.

Family entertainment will be provided in the shape of bouncy castles, a bushtucker challenge and a display by Pinxton Puppets.

Tickets for adults are available on the gate from £8, while entry for over 65s is £7 and children £3. Under fives are free.