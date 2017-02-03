Work on track for Spring opening of Northampton's Errol Flynn Filmhouse extension

The second screen at Errol Flynn Filmhouse in Northampton is set to open in the Spring.

The cinema was opened three years ago by Royal & Derngate three years ago, attracting more than 164,000 film-goers to the specially-built cinema that includes 88 leather reclining seats.

The second screen has been designed by One17, the same architects and interior designers responsible for the existing cinema.

A spokesman for the theatre said the new building was of a similar look and style, with 88 seats of the same design as the original, running parallel to the current Errol Flynn Filmhouse, with a new raised terrace planned to run between them, providing an enhanced outdoor seating area for customers to enjoy pre-screening refreshments.

"The steel frame structure is complete, and the walls are now being clad in cedar wood, which will age and colour naturally," the spokesman said.

"Inside the structure the floor screed has gone down, and in the coming week the internal works will commence. Local firm G M Lawrence will be starting work on the electrical first fix. Norwegian manufacturer Skeie will once again supply the seating, which will be arriving at the end March.

Martin Sutherland, chief executive of Royal & Derngate and the Errol Flynn Filmhouse, said: “We are very excited to see our second screen taking shape and are looking forward to it opening in a few months’ time.

"With the second screen, we will be able to continue to offer a diverse range of films from the more niche documentaries, cult classics and arthouse films to the best of the new mainstream releases, while also presenting even more films closer to their initial release date.”

Local film enthusiasts have been offered the opportunity to be part of the new development by sponsoring a seat in the new screening room, which can be named after a loved one or used to recognise a club or business.

With just nine seats remaining available, people can find out more by visiting the cinema’s website www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com or by emailing jo.ibbotson@royalandderngate.co.uk.