Woman with sick husband 'parks' her car in the M1 Northamptonshire fast lane

A woman stopped in lane three of the M1 in Northamptonshire to let her husband be sick in the roadworks.

Police spotted her stationary BMW in the middle of the busy M1 northbound in Northamptonshire near the Watford Gap services.

The officers tweeted a photo of the woman's car on Sunday (April 23) with a warning to other drivers never to stop on motorways.

They tweeted: "Just found a car parked in Lane 3 of the M1, waiting for her husband to be sick in the roadworks.

"Never stop in live lines."

East Midlands officers were called after receiving reports of a "pedestrian in the roadworks".

A spokesman told the BBC: "When we got to the scene we found a woman was parked in lane three of the carriageway and her husband had got out as he was feeling unwell."

"Motorists must wherever possible pull into an area of safety and should not just stop in the carriageway as clearly that could cause an accident or tailbacks."

The woman was "given advice" on safety on motorways and was told to drive the five miles to the nearby services.