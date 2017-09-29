Woman ‘touched inappropriately’ by man at Rothwell McDonald’s

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as they investigate an alleged sexual assault at the McDonald’s near Rothwell.

The incident took place at the fast food chain on the A14 westbound shortly before midnight on Monday, August 14. Police have only released the image today.

Do you know this man?

A woman was grabbed and touched inappropriately by a man as she left the restaurant.

Police believe the man pictured may have information about the incident.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.