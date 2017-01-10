Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog in a Northampton field

A woman was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Northampton while she was out walking her own.

The victim was attacked at around 8.30am on Saturday, January 7 by a Staffordshire bull terrier in a field behind the Lodge Farm Industrial estate, near Harlestone Firs.

The woman saw the dog approaching but managed to stay still as it circled her but the dog bit her on the right calf causing injury, which needed hospital treatment.

The victim tried to talk to the dog’s owner but she walked off in the direction of Dallington. She is described as white, aged 30-40 and was wearing a dark coat and a multi-coloured woolly hat.

Two other women were seen in the vicinity of the attack scene and police are keen to speak to them as part of the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.