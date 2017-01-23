Woman suffers life-changing injuries in A45 crash near Wellingborough

A woman suffered life-changing injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the A45 near Wellingborough.

Police, fire, ambulance and the air ambulance were called out to the crash which took place at about midday yesterday (Sunday) near the Prologis turn on the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden.

This picture of the scene was posted by @Northants_SRPU on Twitter

A Ford Fiesta and a silver people carrier were involved.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A woman was injured, she had got life-changing but not life-threatening injuries.”

The spokesman said the road was closed for some time to allow the air ambulance to land, and added: “One of the street lamps had been knocked over, which had exposed live wires, so the road had to be closed both ways.

“The ambulance, police, fire and air ambulance were all there.

“The man was taken to Coventry by land ambulance and the woman was going to University Hospital Coventry.”