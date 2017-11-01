Woman seriously sexually attacked in Northampton after getting into wrong car

Detectives are looking for witnesses after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted after getting into a car, which she thought was a cab.

Between midnight and when the clocks went back on Sunday, October 29, a woman was assaulted after getting into a car she thought was a taxi, outside the Charles Bradlaugh pub in Earl Street.

Detective Inspector Mark Hopkinson said: “This was a horrific attack on a woman who thought she was safe and on her way home after a night out.

"We are absolutely committed to finding the two men responsible for this attack and bringing them to justice. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time to think hard about whether they may have seen anything. Any information, however insignificant it seems, may assist with our investigation.

“We are advising people to be mindful of their personal safety when out and about. Try to stick with your friends and, wherever possible, plan your return home after a night home in advance and always used a licensed taxi.”

A police spokeswoman said: "The car is described as light coloured - with two white men sitting in the front."

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.