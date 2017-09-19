Woman seriously injured in M1 collision in Northamptonshire

A motorist sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry after a collision between a lorry and a car yesterday.

A white Land Rover Freelander broke down in lane two of the northbound carriageway between junctions 16 and 17, at about 2.15am on Monday, September 18.

Lane one was coned off at the time.

A short time later a Man LGV was in collision with the Freelander, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

The passenger sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.