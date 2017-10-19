Woman robbed of handbag and mobile phone in Northampton town centre

A woman sustained bruises and swelling to her fingers after being robbed by a man in Northampton.

The woman was near the Jesus Centre in Abington Square at about 1pm on Monday, October 16, when a man approached her and grabbed hold of her handbag, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The handbag became tangled with the woman’s arm, however, the offender continued to pull it until the shoulder strap broke.

The robber ran off with the bag and victim’s mobile phone.

The victim sustained bruises and swelling to her fingers as a result of the incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The offender was tanned, about 5ft 6 inches, of thin build, aged between 18 and 25, and wore dark coloured clothing with a hood up."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.