Woman racially abused by man on motorbike in Northampton

A woman was racially abused by a motorcyclist while waiting at a roundabout in her car in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened between 5.20pm and 5.45pm, on Thursday, June 22, when the victim - who was driving a red Audi - was stationary in traffic at the St Peters Way roundabout heading towards Black Lion Hill, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A motorcyclist, a white man wearing black leathers and a helmet, approached the car, gestured to the driver to wind down the window, and then shouted abuse at her.

"A police officer in a nearby vehicle tried to intervene and signalled to the motorcyclist to stop, however, he failed to do so and rode off in the direction of the railway station."

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.