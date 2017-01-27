Woman pushed to ground by gang of robbers in Northampton

A 54-year-old woman was walking in Northampton when four men tried to grab hold of her handbag.

The incident took place on Crestline Court in Goldings between 8.20pm and 8.40pm when the offenders pushed her to the floor and attempted to take her bag.

When the victim tried to get up again she was pushed to the ground and the offenders made off without her bag.

All four offenders were black, aged 18 to 20 and wearing dark coloured clothing with hoods up.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.