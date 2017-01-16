Woman punched in the face by man in Kettering

A 49-year-old woman was assaulted while attending a New Year’s Eve event in Kettering.

The woman was punched in the face by a man at some point between 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve and 12.15am on January 1, at the Park House pub in Kettering Venture Park.

Police have only just released details of the assault.

The man was white, and wore a dark red and blue striped top, in his late 40s, 5ft 11in and of medium build, with short brown hair and a beard.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.