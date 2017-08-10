Woman pays for shopping with another customer's cashback in Northampton supermarket 'theft'

A supermarket customer requested cash-back from a self-service and walked away before another woman allegedly took the cash and paid for her own shopping.

Police investigating the theft would like to speak to the woman pictured as it’s believed she may be able to help with their enquiries.

The incident took place in Morrisons, Victoria Promenade, on Thursday, July 20, when a woman was using the self-service till, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

She requested cashback from the machine but forgot to take it with her when she left.

It is alleged the next customer, also a woman, then took the cash and paid for her own shopping with it, before leaving the shop.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, which took place at about 6.20pm, or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.