Woman made target of racial abuse in Northampton on two separate occasions

Witnesses are being sought after a 42-year-old woman was racially abused on two separate occasions in the Standens Barn area of Northampton.

The first incident happened outside the Standens Barn shops at about 8.30pm on Thursday, May 4.

The second incident happened on Saturday, May 6, at about 4.45pm, in Billing Brook Road, opposite Westmead Court, Northamptonshire Police today reveal.

Witnesses to either of these incidents or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.