Woman left with black eye after assault in Kettering pub

A woman was hit in the face during an assault at a Kettering pub.

Police have just released details of the incident which took place at the Park House pub in Kettering on New Year’s Eve.

A police spokesman said: “Shortly before midnight, an altercation broke out among a group of people.

“During the incident, a 47-year-old woman was hit in the face by another woman, leaving her with a small cut and a black eye.

“The offender then left the pub.”

The offender is described as white, about 5ft 3in, in her 30s and with dark hair just below shoulder length.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the attack, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.