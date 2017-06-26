Woman left with bite injuries after dog attack in Northampton park

A woman was left with a puncture wound after a stranger's dogs attacked her in a Northampton park.

A woman was walking her two dogs on the Racecourse between 8.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, June 20, when she was approached by a black man wearing a red top, with two large, black dogs who were 'behaving aggressively'.

A police spokeswoman said an altercation followed and one of the man’s dogs "bit the woman on the leg, causing a small puncture wound".

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the incident number 17000268.