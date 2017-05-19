Woman knocked to the ground and robbed in Wellingborough

A woman was assaulted and robbed by a man in an early hours attack in Wellingborough.

The attack happened at 3.30am on May 10 as the 29-year-old victim was walking along Regent Street.

She was approached by a man on a blue pushbike who asked her to hand over cigarettes and her bag.

When she refused she was knocked to the ground and had her bag stolen.

The offender then escaped in the direction of Cannon Street.

He was described as black, 6ft and slim and he was wearing a blue puffa-style jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.