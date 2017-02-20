Woman knocked to the floor and dragged by her hair during attack in Raunds

A woman was left badly shaken after she was assaulted by a man who had concealed his face.

The victim reported the assault happened in Butts Road, Raunds, sometime between 3.45am and 4am on Sunday, February 5.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “She was knocked to the floor and dragged by the hair but then hit the offender with a pair of shoes in order to break free.

“She was left very shaken, but escaped with relatively minor injuries.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending further inquiries.”

Detectives are asking that witnesses, or anyone with information about the attack, contacts police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.